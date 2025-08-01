Bihar SIR: ECI publishes draft voter list, to launch public camps from tomorrow

New Delhi, Aug 1 The Election Commission of India on Friday published the draft voter list under Special Intensive Revision-2025 in Bihar and launched an awareness campaign inviting voters and political parties to join efforts to achieve 100 per cent accuracy in the final list.

The ECI also started providing a hard copy and a soft copy without a photo of the draft voter list to all political parties for inspection and suggesting inclusion or deletion of names, an official source said.

In pamphlets circulated among voters, the ECI said, “All the voters of Bihar are informed that the draft voter list under Special Intensive Revision-2025 has been published on August 1, 2025.”

The Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar, also announced the start of special camps from Saturday at all block-cum-zone offices and Urban Body Offices (Office of Executive Officer, Zone Office of Nagar Parishad and Municipal Corporation) from August 2 to September 1, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In a letter addressed to political parties, the election office said, “The draft voter list is also available on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar, for viewing. Apart from this, the list of such draft former voters, who have not submitted the counting form and whose name is not included in the draft electoral list, 2025, is also being made available.”

The political parties were also asked to cooperate in submitting claims and objections regarding the voters recorded in the draft list.

“The draft electoral list published on August 1, 2025, should be carefully observed on the basis of the eligibility date of July 1, 2025… All the political parties are requested to thoroughly inspect the draft electoral roll and if the name of any eligible/qualified person is not included in the draft electoral roll, then in such a situation the concerned person should be encouraged by the political parties to apply to the BLO/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer/Electoral Registration Officer along with the declaration form in Form-6 and necessary documents,” said the ECI.

The ECI communication to the political parties said, “It is requested that in the light of Article 326 of the Indian Constitution and Sections 16 and 19 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, necessary cooperation be provided to include the names of all eligible persons in the electoral list and to remove the names of ineligible/ineligible persons from the electoral list so that 100 per cent accuracy of the voter list can be ensured,” said the ECI.

Earlier in the day, the poll panel also prepared to release sample draft electoral rolls for all the 90,817 polling stations in Bihar.

