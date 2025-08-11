Bihar ‘SIR’ showdown: No objection filed by parties; 54,000 new electors submit forms 

New Delhi, Aug 11 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said that none of the political parties, including the RJD-led Opposition, have filed any objection or complaints over the draft electoral rolls published for Bihar on August 1.

It further informed that more than 10,000 individual electors have submitted their objections directly to the poll panel, while more than 50,000 new electors, who crossed the stipulated voting age limit of 18 years, have submitted their forms, seeking new voter IDs for exercising their right to vote.

The ECI released these vital stats this morning, in its routine bulletin on the contentious SIR drive -- the issue which has become a political flashpoint in poll-bound Bihar and has stalled the Parliamentary proceedings since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 21.

The development assumes significance because this shows ‘zero resistance’ by the Opposition to the ECI’s SIR drive, after the publication of draft rolls, unlike earlier, when a series of opposition parties accused the polling watchdog of widespread manipulation, with an intent to benefit the ruling party.

While releasing the details, the ECI also said that the claims and objections will be disposed of by the concerned ERO/AERO after the expiry of 7 days from the verification of eligibility documents.

“As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on 1st August 2025 without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity,” it added.

Notably, the EC published its draft electoral rolls on August 1 and has kept a window of one month for people and parties to bring their complaints and grievances regarding inclusion or exclusion from the draft electoral list.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has 47,506 booth-level agents (BLAs), the Congress has 17,549, and the Left has over 2,000, all adding up to over 67,000.

The ECI concluded the enumeration phase of the SIR from June 24 to July 25. More than 7.24 crore electors -- out of a total of 7.89 crore -- submitted their enumeration forms during the exercise.

