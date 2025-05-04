Bihar: Sisters of Sheikhpura narrate story of their transformation under 'Jeevika'

Sheikhpura (Bihar), May 4 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched Mahila Samvad programme across the state on April 18 for women empowerment and disseminating information about various schemes of the state government to rural women.

In four of the six blocks of Sheikhpura, namely Ariyari, Barbigha, Chewada and Sadar, the Samvad Raths equipped with LED screens are going from village to village to make women aware of the government schemes. This initiative is not only making women aware, but is also trying to make them understand their aspirations and bring them into the mainstream.

In Sheikhpura district, this programme is being organised in two shifts daily from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

At least 250 women are gathering in the Jeevika Gram Sangathans of each Panchayat and participating in this programme.

Information about the government's schemes is being given through video films through the Samvaad Rath.

It is not only informing women about the schemes through the Jeevika groups but also listening to their experiences and suggestions.

The District Project Manager participated in a dialogue programme organised at the Narmada Jeevika Mahila Gram Sangathan in Murarpur village of Katari Panchayat of Sadar block. The women also shared their experiences and told how these schemes have changed their lives.

Sheikhpura District Magistrate Arif Ahsan said: “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Mahila Samvad programme is being organised across Bihar. Its purpose is to provide information about the schemes started for women empowerment in the last 20 years and to listen to the experiences of benefited women.

“We are listening to the aspirations and suggestions of women at the village organisation level, so that better plans can be made in the future based on these. This program is an important step towards advancing women in society and empowering the entire society.” he added.

The women participating in the programme also shared the opportunities and impact of the schemes received under Jeevika Mission.

Rani Kumari said: "Earlier I was unemployed, children were not able to go to school. After joining Jeevika, I got employment and now I am able to send children to school. Facilities like scholarship scheme and mid-day meals have made studies easier. This not only improved the financial condition but also gave confidence."

“Scholarships and bicycle schemes for girls studying in Class 10 have made her daughter's education easier. Now children get money for dresses and books, so we can get them educated without stress. The provision of food in schools has also taken care of the nutrition of children,” she further said.

Another woman shared her experience and said: “After joining the group, we got financial help. We easily get loans when needed, so that we can build houses and start small businesses. Earlier we had to wander here and there, but now the group has made us self-reliant."

She said earlier she faced many difficulties due to the absence of her husband, but Jeevika and government schemes like widow pension and cycle scheme made her life easier.

The Mahila Samvaad programme is not limited to just providing information about schemes. It is providing platform to women where they can express their views and contribute to policy making.

The active participation of officials and the enthusiasm of women in this program running in Sheikhpura is proof of its success. Through Jeevika groups, women are not only getting economically empowered but are also making their mark socially.

