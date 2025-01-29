Bihar: Six injured as car overturns in Rohtas

Patna, Jan 29 Six people were injured in a road accident involving a Mahindra Scorpio on Tuesday in Bihar's Rohtas district.

The accident occurred on National Highway 19 in the Babhangama area under Darigaon police station when one of the tyres of the SUV burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle overturned and crashed into a roadside hut. Anita Devi, a woman residing in the hut, was among those injured in the accident.

The Scorpio was carrying five passengers from Durgapur, West Bengal, who were travelling to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela. The injured include Sunita Devi, Kaushik Rai, Tonedar Rai, Priyanshu Raj (10-year-old child) Anita Devi and one other person. All the injured were taken to the Sadar Hospital in Sasaram for treatment.

According to officials, Tonedar Rai's condition is critical, and arrangements are being made to transfer him to Varanasi for advanced medical care.

Eyewitnesses said that the SUV flipped over after the tyre burst and ended up crashing into the hut. The impact left the passengers and the roadside resident injured.

"The accident caused serious injuries to six people, including a child. The injured are being treated, and one critically injured person is being referred to Varanasi. Further investigation is ongoing," a Sasaram police official said.

A large number of devotees are converging at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the ongoing Mahakumbh Fair. The Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati Rivers, holds immense religious significance, and Mauni Amavasya is a special occasion to take a holy dip.

Trains and buses heading to Prayagraj are experiencing unprecedented crowds as devotees from across the country travel to participate in the holy ritual.

Overcrowding at railway stations and bus terminals has caused delays, with passengers struggling to find space. Mauni Amavasya is a spiritual day in Hindu tradition. It is believed that taking a dip in the holy Sangam on this day washes away sins and paves the way for salvation.

