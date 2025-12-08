Bihar: Speeding car mows down six in Patna; 1 dead, 5 injured

Patna, Dec 8 A road tragedy shocked Patna when an out-of-control car ran over six pedestrians in the upscale Gola Road locality under the jurisdiction of the Danapur police station area in Bihar’s Patna.

Sixty-year-old Chansi Rai succumbed to his injuries, while five others were critically injured and admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The incident took place near Jhakri Mahadev Temple on Gola Road, and disturbing CCTV visuals have now emerged.

The video shows three young men standing at the roadside with a dog nearby. Suddenly, a speeding black sedan appears, runs over the dog, and then hits four people in one sweep. The dog is seen writhing in pain under the wheels.

The car halts briefly, revealing a man trapped under the front wheel. As two men approach the driver, the driver accelerates again, crushing the trapped man a second time.

Critically injured Chansi Rai was rushed to the Military Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Raja Bazaar, where he succumbed on Monday morning.

Danapur police and traffic officials reached the spot shortly after the incident.

Based on CCTV footage, the vehicle’s number plate was identified, and the car was tracked moving toward Marine Drive.

Danapur SHO Prashant Bhardwaj confirmed, “We have the registration number of the vehicle and are scanning CCTV footage to trace the car and its driver.”

“A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered. Arrest will be made soon,” Bhardwaj said.

The brutal incident has once again raised serious concerns about pedestrian safety on Bihar’s roads, where speeding, reckless driving, and lack of enforcement continue to endanger lives.

