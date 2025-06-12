Bihar: Speeding SUV Rams Checkpoint in Patna, 3 Cops Injured, Video of Aftermath Goes Viral

In a tragic incident speeding Scorpio SUV ran over three policemen at a checkpoint in Bihar’s capital, Patna, on Wednesday night. The video of aftermath of this accident has now surfaced on social media. This incident reportedly occurred between 10:30 PM and 12:30 AM, when the vehicle struck the officers from behind while they were stationed at the checkpoint.

The accident took place near Rajiv Nagar Crossing, close to Atal Path. Among the injured are a sub-inspector, a woman constable, and another individual. All three sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

अभी- अभी : पटना के अटल पथ पर वाहन चेकिंग के दौरान भागने को BJP का झंडा लगाई गाड़ी ने कई पुलिस वालों को रौंदा. एसएसपी अवकाश कुमार मौका ए वारदात पर पहुंचे. सूचना समाप्त. pic.twitter.com/QLvM2QQF1R — Gyaneshwar (@Gyaneshwar_Jour) June 11, 2025

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the driver involved in the hit-and-run incident.