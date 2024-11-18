Bihar: Spotted deer dies due to heart attack in Banka district

Patna, Nov 18 A Chital also known as spotted deer was rescued in critical condition in Bihar’s Banka district four days ago and eventually died during the treatment.

However, the postmortem report has revealed that the wild animal died due to a heart attack.

Dr. Sanjit Kumar, a wildlife expert, expressed surprise, noting that chitals have not been seen in the forests around Banka in recent years.

“An investigation would be conducted to determine how the chital ended up in the area. The post-mortem report later revealed that the animal died due to heart failure,” Kumar said.

Chital was rescued from a tribal area of Goda village under Fullidumar block, Banka district.

According to the investigation, when a large crowd of locals gathered to see the chital, the official said that the stress and excitement caused by the crowd led to heart failure.

“The pressure from the crowd led to the animal's heart and kidneys damage, leading to its unfortunate death,” he said.

A forest team, along with a medical staff, took the chital to Bhagalpur, where efforts were made to save it. However, despite the best attempts, the animal could not be saved.

“When any wild animal from the deer family, is surrounded by a crowd, it becomes susceptible to a disease known as "fracture myopathy". This disease, related to muscle dysfunction, causes the animal's heart and kidneys to stop working,” he said.

Fracture myopathy is a muscle disorder that affects the animals' muscles, causing them to dry up, swell, and stiffen. It disrupts muscle function and can lead to the failure of vital organs like the heart and kidneys, ultimately causing death.

