Bihar: SSB Apprehend 70 Escaped Nepali Jail Inmates Near India-Nepal Border

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has apprehended 70 jail inmates of Nepal so far, who escaped from prisons amid the crisis in the Himalayan country, said SSB officials. According to officials, they were attempting to cross into India through various checkpoints.

According to reports, three more Nepali jail inmates were arrested in Bihar. They were trying to cross the India-Nepal border after fleeing jails in Nepal amid the ongoing situation.

Earlier, 67 inmates, including women,n were arrested after fleeing different jails in Nepal. The woman inmate has been identified as Anjila Khatoon, who was arrested in the West Bengal area. She is the first woman inmate nabbed by the SSB personnel.

#BREAKING The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has so far apprehended 70 inmates, including three new arrests from Bihar. They were attempting to cross into India through various checkpoints along the India-Nepal border after fleeing jails in Nepal amid the ongoing situation there: SSB… pic.twitter.com/ytrmq0ZA5Q — IANS (@ians_india) September 12, 2025

All the prisoners were caught from different checkposts along the India-Nepal border connecting India’s Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal states, officials told ANI. As per the officials, these prisoners were held when they failed to show any valid identity card to the SSB personnel deployed on the border between the two friendly countries.