Bihar Stampede: 7 Dead, 9 Injured as Devotees Flock to Baba Siddhnath Temple on Fourth Monday of Sawan in Jehanabad

At least seven people died and nine were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddharth Temple in Makhdumpur of Bihar's Jehanabad district on the fourth Monday of Sawan 2024, August 12. The injured devotees were rushed to the nearby hospital in Makhdumpur for treatment.

"It is a sad incident...All the arrangements were tight, we are taking stock of the situation and then will further inform you about this," said SDO Jehanabad Vikas Kumar.

The SHO confirmed that they are in the process of identifying the dead, after which the bodies will be sent for post-mortem.

After the incident, District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police visited the spot. The police are investigating the incident. "DM and SP visited the spot and they are taking stock of the situation...A total of seven people have died...We are meeting and inquiring the family members (of the people dead and injured)...We are trying to identify the people (who have died), after this we will send the bodies for post-mortem," SHO Jehanabad Divakar Kumar Vishwakarma said.