Bihar: Stone pelting rocks Sasaram and Bhagalpur; policemen injured, dozens detained

Patna, May 19 Two separate incidents of mob violence against police have been reported in Sasaram (Rohtas district) and Bhagalpur in Bihar, resulting in injuries to several policemen and prompting heavy deployment of security forces in the affected areas.

Tension gripped the Sagar locality of Sasaram after a local man, Shahbaz Alam, who had been missing since May 13, was found murdered in a drain near the old building of the Town police station in Dalelganj on Sunday night.

Shahbaz’s family had lodged a complaint regarding his disappearance on May 16.

As news of Shahbaz’s discovery spread on Monday morning, angry residents gathered and pelted stones at the police, accusing them of negligence and delay.

In the ensuing violence, several policemen, including Dalmia Nagar SHO Sushant Kumar Mandal, sustained injuries.

SHO Mandal suffered facial injuries and was immediately taken to Sadar Hospital in Sasaram for treatment.

To bring the situation under control, a large police force was deployed in the area.

The police have detained more than six people allegedly involved in the stone pelting.

In another incident, a police team from Nathnagar’s Lalmatia police station came under attack in Pasi Tola village, Bhagalpur, during a raid against illegal liquor trade on Sunday night.

Acting on a tip-off about rampant country liquor sales, police launched a raid and recovered 20 litres of illegal alcohol from the house of a known liquor trader.

As police attempted to detain the suspect, a crowd, led by women and later joined by local men, began pelting stones and bricks.

Three policemen were injured, and the police vehicle was also damaged in the chaos.

Reinforcements led by City DSP (Town II) Rakesh Kumar soon arrived, and the situation was brought under control after the area was cordoned off.

Ten people, including women, were detained at the site.

“People involved in the illegal liquor trade attacked the police in protest. Ten persons have been taken into custody. The situation is now under control,” said DSP Rakesh Kumar.

