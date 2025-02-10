Bihar students appreciate PM Modi’s ‘Exam Pe Charcha’ initiative

Patna, Feb 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interactive session ‘Exam Pe Charcha’ received overwhelming appreciation from students across Bihar on Monday.

The program, aimed at easing exam-related stress among students, was watched by millions of students and parents across the country.

Atif Akhtar, a Class 9 student, praised PM Modi’s views on exam stress and the importance of a positive mindset.

"The best thing I liked was when the Prime Minister said that students should never be under stress. Many children fail because they fear what their parents, family, or teachers will think if they don’t pass. This fear affects their performance,” Akhtar said.

He compared exam stress to a sports match, saying, "When a batsman plays, the audience shouts for a six or a four, but he doesn’t lose focus. If he starts thinking about everyone’s expectations, he will get out. The same applies to students. They should not let pressure distract them."

He also emphasised that marks are not everything, and students scoring below 90 per cent or 85 per cent can also have successful careers.

PM Modi also spoke about the importance of a nutritious diet, urging students to avoid junk food and eat traditional Indian meals similar to farmers.

Atif supported this advice, saying, "The Prime Minister is right. Fast food is harmful to health. Our diet should be like that of farmers - it keeps us healthy and strong."

PM Modi also highlighted the importance of meditation, saying it helps students stay focused on their studies and avoid distractions.

Zeenat, a Class 8 student, appreciated PM Modi’s message on balancing studies with enjoyment.

"The best thing I learned was that life should be enjoyed in every moment. One should not take too much stress about exams. Parents should also understand their children's hobbies instead of forcing them to study in isolation,” Zeenat said.

She emphasised that students should not be overburdened and should have time for activities they love. PM Modi’s ‘Exam Pe Charcha’ continues to inspire students by addressing their concerns in a friendly and relatable manner.

His advice on stress management, healthy eating, meditation, and enjoying life resonated deeply with students in Bihar, motivating them to approach exams with confidence and positivity.

