Bihar: Sudarshan Reddy seeks support of INDIA Bloc leaders in Patna

Patna, Sep 4 B. Sudarshan Reddy, the joint INDIA alliance candidate for Vice President, was in Patna on Thursday, where he met leaders of various alliance parties and secured their backing.

Speaking to the media in Patna, Reddy said: “The election is not just for one post, but a struggle to protect democracy, justice, and the Constitution.”

He invoked Bihar’s legacy, noting that social justice started here 2000 years ago.

On being asked why a retired judge chose politics, Reddy replied that his five decades in the judicial field had taught him the importance of protecting constitutional values, which he said are now under threat.

INDIA alliance’s Vice Presidential candidate described his electoral foray as part of a long democratic journey, tracing back to 1971.

“This journey of mine started in 1971. Today’s contest is only a continuation of that same journey. I appeal to everyone for their support,” he said.

Pulling out a copy of the Constitution from his pocket, Reddy shared an anecdote, “When Rahul Gandhi noticed this book with me, I told him that I have been carrying it for the last 52 years. This Constitution is my guide, and it must remain the guide of the nation.”

On his arrival in Patna, Reddy was welcomed at the airport by Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru, State Congress President Rajesh Ram, and Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed. VIP chief Mukesh Sahani and other senior leaders of the INDIA alliance were also present to extend their support.

The alliance projected Reddy’s candidacy as a symbol of democratic resistance, stressing that the Vice Presidential election is an opportunity to defend constitutional values from political capture.

The RJD leader and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also gave complete support to the INDIA bloc Vice Presidential candidate B. Sudarshan Reddy on Thursday.

He also launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Tejashwi alleged that the two Gujaratis have captured all institutions of the country and are attempting to end democracy.

He claimed that the Election Commission too has been compromised, saying its officials now speak the language of the BJP.

Raising questions over the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Tejashwi said the fact that Dhankhar has not come forward publicly shows the central government’s pressure tactics.

“Conspiracies are hatched against anyone who opposes them,” Tejashwi alleged, adding that Bihar is the mother of democracy and that this Vice Presidential election is crucial for safeguarding democratic values.

