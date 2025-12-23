Bihar suicide case: CID team visits crime scene, illegal microfinance racket is under scanner

Patna, Dec 23 After the mass suicide in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which took over the charge of the case, visited the crime scene on Tuesday.

The horrifying incident occurred in Mishraulia village under Rupanpatti Mathurapur Panchayat, falling within the Sakra police station area of Muzaffarpur district on December 14, when four members of a family allegedly committed suicide inside their house.

A special CID team led by DIG Jayant Kant arrived at the scene and carried out a detailed forensic and documentary investigation.

CID DIG Jayant Kant described the incident as extremely tragic and serious and said that important clues have been recovered from the deceased’s mobile phone and documents found at the site.

“The CID is now analysing this technical and documentary evidence to determine the real reasons behind the mass suicide,” Jayant Kant said.

Amarnath Ram allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself along with his three daughters and two sons on December 14. His two young sons miraculously survived this mass suicide.

The deaths of four members of the same family triggered widespread grief and outrage.

Senior police officials and East Muzaffarpur Sub-Divisional Officer Tushar Kumar were the first to reach the spot for the investigation on December 14.

Preliminary findings suggest that financial difficulties and mounting debt pressure may have driven Amarnath Ram to take the extreme step.

Investigators are probing all possible angles to understand what circumstances forced a father to make such a heartbreaking decision.

In the aftermath of the incident, the police administration has launched a major crackdown on illegally operating lending institutions.

Muzaffarpur police conducted raids on the offices of several microfinance companies operating in the Sakra police station area.

Investigations revealed a shocking fact — nearly two dozen microfinance companies are operating in the area, but only four are registered.

The remaining entities are allegedly running without licenses and exploiting poor families by charging exorbitant interest rates.

The administration has taken a zero-tolerance stance against these unregistered "Gooda banks" (a term first used by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary).

The CID and police are now examining whether Amarnath Ram was trapped in the loan network of these illegal companies.

The ongoing raids have created panic among illegal moneylenders and fraudulent finance operators.

Authorities have indicated that stringent action will be taken, and illegal financial institutions will be shut down, with those responsible being sent to jail in the coming days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor