Bihar: Teenage Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike While Making Reel on Terrace in Sitamarhi; Video Goes Viral

A shocking video going viral on social media shows a teenager narrowly escaping a lightning strike on the roof of a house while making an Instagram reel in Bihar's Sitamarhi. In the video, a teenage girl named Sania Kumari can be seen dancing in the rain on her neighbour's terrace.

According to reports, Kumari was making a dance video on her neighbour Devnarayan Bhagat's roof in Sirsia Bazar, Parihar when the lightning struck. It is learned that the video was recorded by her friend who was filming Kumari's reel for a social media post. Fortunately, Sania was not hit directly and escaped unscathed.

Teenage Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike in Bihar

Reports also suggest that at least eight people have died due to lightning strikes across six districts in Bihar within the last 24 hours on June 26. The affected districts include Bhagalpur, Munger, Jamui, East Champaran, West Champaran, and Araria.

A heavy rainfall alert has been declared in the districts of Bihar where the incident took place. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall for the district.