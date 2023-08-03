Bihar teenager shot, seriously injured while playing Ludo

Patna, Aug 3 A 16-year-old boy in Bihar's Bhagalpur district was seriously injured after his friend shot up while they were playing ludo on their mobile phones on Thursday, police said.

Aakash Kumar was playing ludo with his friend on mobile phone at a dhaba located on Manakpur Chowk in Naugachia on Thursday morning when the incident occurred.

The local police admitted him in Mayaganj medical college and hospital in Bhagalpur and his situation is serious.

The mother of the victim, in her written complaint, claimed that his friend had shot at him while playing the game. She said that the accused youth is also from the same village where she lives.

"I don’t know why he shot at my son. His name is Raja. My son went with mobile phone to dhaba to play a game. I don’t know the reason," she said.

SDPO, Naugachia, Dilip Kumar said: "A teenager was injured in a firing. We are investigating the matter. The accused is at large. We are making efforts to nab him and then find the actual reason for the incident."

