Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav skips black dress protest, says ‘simple living, high thinking’

Patna, July 22 While leaders of all opposition parties, including former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, reached the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday wearing black clothes as part of their protest against the voter list revision, Hasanpur MLA Tej Pratap Yadav arrived in his usual white khadi attire.

Tej Pratap marked his attendance, spoke briefly to the media, and then left for his residence without participating in the House proceedings.

When questioned by the media on why he did not wear black like other opposition MLAs, Tej Pratap replied, “We have not come today in black kurta; we have been living like this since the beginning. Simple living, high thinking.”

He added humorously, “We wear a black kurta on Saturday. Saturn planet is on me, right… that is why I wear a black kurta on Saturday.”

Responding to questions about his absence during the ongoing session, Tej Pratap said, “I am coming to the House and marking my attendance,” adding that his voice “is getting louder whether inside or outside.”

When asked about his election plans, Tej Pratap stated that the details would be revealed later.

On being questioned about his participation in the opposition’s protest, he affirmed, “The protest is going on; we are involved in it.”

Regarding BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul’s suggestion that Nitish Kumar should become Vice President, Tej Pratap said, “What he should become and what not, only they will know.”

On the uproar in the Assembly over the voter list revision, he remarked, “The government is not addressing the issues like SIR and rampant crime; hence, the uproar.”

On the second day of the Bihar Legislative Assembly's monsoon session, opposition MLAs created a ruckus demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, forcing repeated adjournments.

The opposition MLAs entered the well of the House, picked up a chair in front of the Speaker and raised slogans demanding a debate on voter list revision.

Following the incident, Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav strictly warned the MLAs to maintain order in the House.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor