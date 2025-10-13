Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav’s Jantantrik Janata Dal announces first list of 21 candidates

Patna, Oct 13 In a major political development ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, announced the first list of 21 candidates of his party, the Jantantrik Janata Dal (JJD), in Patna on Monday.

This announcement came just a day after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) revealed its seat-sharing arrangement for the polls on October 12, sparking speculation that the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) would soon follow suit.

However, Tej Pratap Yadav’s JJD moved ahead, releasing its list first.

Tej Pratap Yadav himself will contest from the Mahua Assembly constituency in Vaishali district, the seat from which he had earlier been elected in 2015.

On the social media platform X, Tej Pratap wrote that he is fully dedicated and ready to work for the overall development of Bihar.

He added, “We aim to bring a complete transformation in Bihar and create a new system. We are prepared to fight a long battle for the state’s development.”

Sharing a photo with his party’s election symbol, a blackboard, Tej Pratap wrote the slogan: “Power of the people, rule of the people… Tej Pratap will develop Bihar.”

The poster also highlighted the party’s core values — “Social Justice,” “Social Rights,” and “Complete Change.”

Besides him, Vikas Kumar Kavi will contest from Belsan, Madan Yadav from Shahpur, Dr. Gulshan Yadav from Bakhtiyarpur, Ajit Kushwaha from Bikramganj, Niraj Rai from Jagdishpur, Avinash from Atri, Prem Kumar from Wazirganj, Awadh Kishore Jha from Benipur, Shankar Yadav from Maner, Dinesh Kumar Surya from Dumao, Ashutosh from Govindganj, Meenu Kumari (Lawyer) from Patna Sahib, Sanjay Yadav from Madhepura, Taufiq Rahman from Narkatiyaganj, Dharmendra Krantikari from Barauli, Braj Bihari Bhat from Kuchaikot, Raviraj Kumar from Hisua, Jay Singh Rathi from Mahnar, Pushpa Kumari from Baniapur, and Surabhi Yadav from Mohiuddin Nagar.

