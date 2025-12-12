Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav’s JJD to contest elections in UP and Bengal

Patna, Dec 12 Tej Pratap Yadav, who launched the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) and entered the Bihar Assembly elections with a new political outfit, appears far from discouraged by the party’s defeat.

He has announced that his party will contest the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

“My party will field candidates in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and will also participate in the West Bengal Assembly polls. The opposition in Bihar is weak, so I will raise public issues strongly and will soon begin a state-wide tour to listen to people’s problems,” Yadav told media persons in Patna on Friday.

Despite the electoral setback, the Janshakti Janata Dal patron and former minister said he is emerging with renewed political energy.

“Winning and losing are part of democracy. I am not discouraged. I am more active in politics than before,” he said.

Outlining his party’s strategy, Tej Pratap said the Janshakti Janata Dal is expanding its organisation not only in Bihar but across several states.

A membership drive is underway, and a large number of people are joining the party.

He said he is personally visiting different areas and enrolling members.

At a recent event in Patna, he inducted the party’s state president, emphasising that the organisation is being strengthened at the grassroots level.

According to him, several leaders from other parties are also joining the new outfit.

The party has also appointed its national spokesperson in Delhi, with a university professor taking up the role—an important step in its national expansion, he said.

During the interaction, he also took a swipe at his brother and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

“Some people have become stagnant after losing elections, but I remain active and am working to strengthen the organisation,” he said.

Commenting on recent bulldozer actions, he urged the government to ensure alternative housing arrangements before demolishing the homes of the poor, especially during the winter season.

Tej Pratap concluded by saying that while leaders of many parties have gone silent, his party remains active among the people and will continue to do so.

