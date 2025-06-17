Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav launches AI-generated video to slam NDA govt

Patna, June 17 In a scathing attack on the NDA government in Bihar, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launched an AI-generated video on Tuesday, criticising the recent appointments of relatives of top state and central ministers, including Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Ashok Choudhary in various commissions of Bihar.

The video alleges nepotism in the Nitish Kumar-led government and mocks the NDA by branding it “National Damad Aayog.”

“If you are someone’s son-in-law, then you are not qualified for the Bihar State ‘Damad Aayog’ protected by Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Its benefits are reserved for special people only,” Tejashwi posted on social media while sharing the video.

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav further escalated his attack, sarcastically calling for the formation of a “Jamai Commission”, “Jija Commission”, and “Mehraru Commission” in Bihar.

He alleged that relatives of ministers are being placed in commissions and key positions, while the government ignores critical issues like unemployment, inflation, and poverty.

“Chirag Paswan’s brother-in-law and Santosh Manjhi’s brother-in-law have been appointed to commissions. Even the husband of an MP has been accommodated. Now, a Mehraru (wife) Commission is needed too, as officials are busy adjusting their wives,” Yadav said.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tejashwi said: “PM comes to Bihar, abuses us on the dynasty, and leaves. He never addresses what's happening within his alliance. We want to know from Nitish Kumar how many people from the RSS quota have been accommodated in commissions.”

Tejashwi accused the government of running Bihar like a “family adjustment bureau,” adding that ministers are being forcibly retained beyond their term.

Continuing his sarcastic attack, Tejashwi dubbed the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government as the “Bhunja Party” and claimed its leaders are enjoying the chaos within the government.

“The CM has gone into a political coma. Bhunja Party leaders are taking divine pleasure in this situation while Bihar is being looted,” he said.

Tejashwi’s remarks come amid growing criticism of political appointments and allegations of favouritism in Bihar's various commissions.

