Bihar temple: 2 women die in a stampede during Jalabhisheka

A shocking incident has taken place in Bihar. On the first Monday of the month of Shravan, devotees thronged Baba Mahendranath Dham temple in Siwan district for darshan. Due to this, a terrible incident of a stampede in the temple has come to light. It is reported that two women have died and two others have been injured in this accident. The injured were immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment and are undergoing treatment. This temple was closed due to Covid. After that, on the very first Monday, devotees gathered in large numbers for darshan. This incident of stampede took place during Jalabhisheka in Baba Mahendranath Dham temple in Siswan block. There was a stampede during the Jalabhishek and then there was a commotion. However, after this incident, police security has been increased in the temple and its vicinity. According to the information received, on the first day of the month of Shravan, the Baba Mahendranath Dham temple was crowded with devotees from early morning.

Lilavati Devi (42 years) of Pratappur village and Suhagmati Devi (40) of Pathar village died on the spot. Both Shivkumari Devi of Sahdullepur village and Anjuria Devi of Pratappur have been injured. Baba Mahendranath Dham temple has been opened for devotees after almost two years. This temple was closed due to Corona crisis. But this year the temple has been opened due to the decrease in covid cases. The special thing is that on the very first day of the month of Shravan, devotees had gathered in large numbers for darshan. Meanwhile, the stampede has created an atmosphere of chaos.