Bihar: Trader shot-at by liquor mafia succumbs

Patna, Nov 18 A trader has succumbed to his injuries on Saturday after he was shot at by liquor mafia, five days ago, in Shadipur area of Bihar.

The victim identified as Sanjay Ram, was an electronic shop owner. He was shot at by liquor mafia on November 13 after Ram had objected to the liquor sale in Shadipur.

The victim was admitted in Sadar Hospital in Munger and later on referred to Paras Hospital in Patna where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following his death, the dead body was taken to Munger and handed over to local police for the postmortem.

The family members of the deceased said that the district police have failed to arrest liquor trader Vicky Kumar, who had shot at Sanjay Ram, critically injuring him.

“We demand immediate arrest of the accused. He was involved in another similar case in the past but district police did not arrest him. If he had been arrested earlier, my son would have been alive,” Surendra Ram, the father of the deceased said.

Soon after the news of Ram’s spread, his relatives and neighbours attacked the house of the accused and pelted stones. They have also blocked Pipalpanti road for around two hours.

The District SP Jaggunath Reddy sent forces to tackle the situation. “Since the situation was tense, we managed to calm down the agitating people. We have constituted a team to nab the accused. Raids are currently underway,” the officials said.

