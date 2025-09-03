Bihar Tragedy: Women, Girls Among 5 Drowned During Karma Puja Festivities in Nawada

Five people, including four girls and a woman, drowned in a pond during Karma Puja celebrations at Datraula village in Bihar’s Nawada district on Wednesday. According to the reports, the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Pakribarawan police station. The victims reportedly slipped into the pond during the festivities.

Five people, including girls and women, drown in pond during Karma Puja' festivities in Bihar's Nawada: Police pic.twitter.com/mFkuAQ1EpA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 3, 2025

“Four girls aged between 12 and 19 years and a woman drowned in the pond during Karma Puja festivities. Officials of the district administration and local police reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched with the help of divers,” Deputy SP (Headquarters) Nishu Mallick told PTI.

He added that the divers recovered the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem examination. Other formalities are being completed.