Bihar Train Accident: 4 Killed, Two Injured After Being Hit by Vande Bharat Express in Purnea

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 3, 2025 10:36 IST2025-10-03T10:35:05+5:302025-10-03T10:36:32+5:30

Four people were killed and two others were injured when they were struck by the Vande Bharat Express in ...

Bihar Train Accident: 4 Killed, Two Injured After Being Hit by Vande Bharat Express in Purnea | Bihar Train Accident: 4 Killed, Two Injured After Being Hit by Vande Bharat Express in Purnea

Bihar Train Accident: 4 Killed, Two Injured After Being Hit by Vande Bharat Express in Purnea

Four people were killed and two others were injured when they were struck by the Vande Bharat Express in Bihar's Purnea district in the early hours of Friday, October 3. The accident took place near Jabanpur and the injured were transported to the Government Medical College Hospital in Purnia.

The tragic accident occurred when the victims were returning from a Dussehra fair when the Jogbani-Danapur Vande Bharat Express train hit them on the Katihar-Jogbani railway track line at the time of crossing. After the incident, locals gathered at the spot and informed the police. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and local police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the hospital for postmortem examinations to find the exact cause of death. 

Also Read | Jalgaon Tragedy: 27-Year-Old Stabbed to Death Over Long-Standing Rivalry on Dussehra.

This is the second accident involving the Vande Bharat Express in Bihar in a week. Last month on September 30, an early man was killed near the Hatiyagachi railway crossing in Saharsa.

Open in app
Tags :Bihar Train AccidentTrain AccidentbiharVande Bharat ExpressPurnea