Bihar Train Accident: 4 Killed, Two Injured After Being Hit by Vande Bharat Express in Purnea

Four people were killed and two others were injured when they were struck by the Vande Bharat Express in Bihar's Purnea district in the early hours of Friday, October 3. The accident took place near Jabanpur and the injured were transported to the Government Medical College Hospital in Purnia.

The tragic accident occurred when the victims were returning from a Dussehra fair when the Jogbani-Danapur Vande Bharat Express train hit them on the Katihar-Jogbani railway track line at the time of crossing. After the incident, locals gathered at the spot and informed the police. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and local police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the hospital for postmortem examinations to find the exact cause of death.

Purnea, Bihar: Four men aged 18–25 were killed and two others injured after being hit by the Vande Bharat train near the town’s railway booth around 5:00 AM. The injured were sent to GMC and Railway Police have taken the bodies for investigation. The cause of the accident is… pic.twitter.com/yGpWLWx3rq — IANS (@ians_india) October 3, 2025

This is the second accident involving the Vande Bharat Express in Bihar in a week. Last month on September 30, an early man was killed near the Hatiyagachi railway crossing in Saharsa.