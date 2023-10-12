Bihar train accident: High-level inquiry ordered, helpline number issued

The Meghalaya government has set up a helpline for the people of the state who were travelling in the North East Express that derailed in Bihar's Buxar district, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday. According to a Railway Police Force official, 70 others were reported injured after six coaches of the train derailed near the Raghunathpur station.

On Thursday, the Railways announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of those killed in the train derailment. Rs 50,000 would also be provided to those injured, it said. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of those dead in the train accident. Taking to X, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed condolences for the loss of lives and said evacuation and rescue operations were completed and all coaches had been checked. The minister also said the root cause of the derailment would be investigated.

9771449971- Patna

8905697493- Danapur

8306182542- Ara

8081206628, 8081212134- Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn (DDU) Commercial Control

9771427494, 7518401045- Gaya

0532-2408128, 2407353, 2408149- Prayagraj

05180-222026, 222025, 222436- Fatehpur

0512-2323016, 2323015, 2323018- Kanpur

7525001249- Etawah

05612-220338, 220339, 220337- Tundla

0571-2409348- Aligarh