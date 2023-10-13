Bihar train derailment: 'Modi hai to mumkin hai', Tejashwi's jibe at PM

Patna, Oct 13 A couple of days after the North East Express derailment in Bihar claimed four lives, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying 'Modi hai to Mumkin Hai (everything is possible in Modi's rule).'

Upon returning from Kerala this morning, Yadav expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the tragedy which occurred near Raghunathpur. "We launched a rescue operation soon after the accident. The officials rushed to the passengers' aid and admitted them to the hospitals. Our government also ensured that the affected passengers reach their desired destinations. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar personally monitored the rescue operation."

"We do not believe in doing negative politics. After the massive train accident in Odisha, a number of loopholes surfaced in public domain but those would be suppressed by the ruling BJP at the Centre. Under Modi's regime, nothing is impossible "Modiji hain to mumkin hai," Yadav taunted.

The Kamakhya (Guwahati)-bound North East Express train running at the speed of 128 kmph had derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar’s Buxar district on October 11.

While four people lost their lives, 30 others suffered injuries in the mishap.

