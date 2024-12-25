Bihar: Two more candidates held for creating ruckus during BPSC exam

Patna, Dec 25 Patna Police arrested two candidates for their alleged involvement in creating a ruckus at the Bapu Examination Centre during the BPSC examination on December 13, an official said on Tuesday. This was the third arrest in this connection.

According to Patna City SDPO Atulesh Jha, Ashwini Kumar from Rohtas and Mohammad Faiyaz from Samastipur were identified as the alleged candidates after reviewing CCTV footage from the examination centre.

“The footage revealed the duo exiting the examination hall and inciting others by falsely claiming the exam was cancelled, causing a disturbance. Both individuals now face criminal charges for their actions,” Jha said.

Jha further elaborated on the incident, confirming that Ashwini Kumar and Mohammad Faiyaz, though without any prior criminal record, have been charged under cognizable offences due to the disturbance they caused at the Bapu Examination Centre during the BPSC examination on December 13.

In addition to these arrests, two more candidates who were present at the centre on the same day are being questioned.

“The investigation has also brought up the potential involvement of certain coaching institutes. We are looking into this aspect and have stated that any coaching institute found to be complicit in orchestrating the chaos will face strict penalties. The police are continuing their probe to determine the full extent of the incident and any external influences,” he said.

Earlier on December 19, Patna Police arrested an individual on charges of causing a disturbance during the 70th BPSC Combined Examination held at the Bapu Examination Centre in Kumhrar locality, Patna, on December 13.

That arrested person, identified as Manish Kumar from Jagatpur in Supaul district, was allegedly involved in creating chaos during the examination.

After the chaos at the Bapu examination centre, an FIR was lodged at Agam Kuan police station following a complaint lodged by the duty magistrate of the examination centre. Following that FIR, Patna Police investigated the matter and arrested the accused on the basis of technical evidence.

On December 13, some candidates caused a commotion at the Bapu Examination Centre, citing allegations of a paper leak and delays in distributing question papers. Following this, the police registered a case against 50 to 60 unidentified youths.

