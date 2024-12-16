Bihar: Two robbers of notorious gang arrested by police

Patna, Dec 16 The Patna Police have apprehended two individuals involved in a unique modus operandi for committing robberies in households.

The accused, who worked as masons and labourers, used their access to homes as an opportunity to recce potential targets before carrying out thefts.

The breakthrough occurred when the two suspects Gaurav Kumar and Suman Kumar were intercepted by the police while fleeing on a motorcycle after snatching a woman’s gold chain on Monday. During the chase, the police apprehended them and recovered the stolen chain, a mobile phone, and the motorcycle used in the crime.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were part of an eight-member gang. They pose as masons and labourers to gain employment in houses. While working, they meticulously plan their robbery.

Their crimes are not limited to households; they also carry out street robberies whenever an opportunity arises.

“The arrested individuals have a history of criminal activities and are linked to multiple robberies, chain and mobile snatching cases across various parts of Patna. Their method of blending into households as labourers made them difficult to detect until now,” said Sashi Kumar Rana, SHO of Chowk police station Patna.

The police are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.

In another significant crackdown, a joint team of Bihar Police and the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two notorious criminals in separate operations.

Bihar STF and Jehanabad police arrested Sudama Yadav, a wanted criminal from the district. He was among the district's top ten most-wanted criminals. He carried a bounty of ₹50,000 on his head.

Yadav has multiple cases of murder, loot, rape and extortion registered against him across various police stations in Jehanabad. He and his associates were involved in the murder of Jagdev Prasad, a resident of Mishra Bigha in Jehanabad in 2022.

In another joint operation, STF and Gaya Police arrested Dilip Kumar, an interstate arms smuggler, during a raid in Gaya’s Chandauti police station area. The joint team has seized 130 live cartridges from his possession.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor