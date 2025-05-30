Bihar: Two women stabbed to death in Rohtas; youth shot dead in Nalanda

Patna, May 30 Two women were stabbed to death while another was critically injured in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Friday.

The deceased, Santara Devi and her daughter, Ruma Kumari, were found lying in the agricultural field, and another daughter, Amrita Kumari, sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred at Laveda Purva Tola village under Nokha police station limits.

According to police, the victims were found murdered in an agricultural field near the road, and the dead bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital in Sasaram for post-mortem. The treatment of Amrita is currently undergoing in the same hospital.

“We received information about the incident early Friday morning. The victims were lying unconscious in a field with multiple stab wounds. When we checked them, two of them lost their lives at the crime scene. Investigations are underway to identify those responsible. No FIR has been filed yet, as we await a formal complaint from the victim’s family,” said Dinesh Kumar, SHO of Nokha police station.

Locals said the family had gone to irrigate their moong (green gram) field, and were allegedly attacked by unidentified individuals with sharp-edged weapons.

Santara Devi is a widow, and the family is engaged in farming work. Police are currently probing all angles.

In another incident, a youth identified as Sikandar Prasad, a painting contractor, was gunned down by two unidentified bikers in Mathurapur village under the Nursarai police station in Nalanda district.

His wife, Julie Kumari, stated that Sikandar was heading to work on Friday when two men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at him.

The incident led to immediate tension in the locality, with locals alerting the police.

Soon after, DSP Sanjay Jaiswal reached the scene along with teams from Nursarai, Rahui, Nalanda, Bena, and Bhaganbigha police stations.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also arrived and collected samples from the spot.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of mutual dispute, but nothing is being ruled out. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being reviewed and scientific evidence is being collected,” DSP Jaiswal told reporters.

In both incidents, police have urged locals to come forward with any information or leads that might help in the investigations.

