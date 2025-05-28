Bihar: Unprecedented security arrangements for PM Modi's rally in Bikramganj on May 30

Patna, May 28 Preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Durgadih, Bikramganj in Bihar’s Rohtas district on May 30 have entered the final phase, with unprecedented security arrangements in place.

The arrangements follow the Blue Book protocols, a comprehensive security manual issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure VVIP safety.

A total of 23 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-level officers have been deployed to manage venue security, route planning, and sensitive area surveillance.

These officers hail from the Bihar Police, Crime Investigation Department, and local law enforcement.

Key duties include helipad security, securing VVIP entry gates, and maintaining control across eight security sectors within the city and the event site.

To ensure flawless coordination, Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) and Senior Deputy Collectors from 13 districts – Buxar, Bhojpur, Gaya, Siwan, Vaishali, Saran, Arwal, Nawada, Hajipur, Jehanabad, Kaimur, Aurangabad, and Sheikhpura – have been tasked with venue logistics, VIP protocol, SPG support, and on-ground situation control.

The Special Protection Group (SPG), which directly oversees the Prime Minister's safety, will be supported by a comprehensive administrative apparatus to ensure a rapid response to any contingency.

Three helipads have been constructed for the high-profile arrival, including a primary helipad for PM Modi, a dedicated helipad for CM Nitish Kumar and a reserve helipad for SPG operations.

All helipads are equipped with advanced GPS-based surveillance systems and may employ anti-drone technology to counter aerial threats, as per intelligence-based threat assessments.

To manage the influx of thousands of attendees, dignitaries, and personnel, five separate parking zones have been designated, including VIP vehicle parking, a small vehicle stand, a heavy vehicle area (buses, trucks), an emergency vehicle corridor and a staff and security deployment zone.

This plan ensures efficient crowd control, smooth traffic flow, and quick emergency response.

With Prime Minister Modi scheduled to lay the foundation stone for key development projects and address a massive public gathering, the administration is leaving no stone unturned.

Officials say the current arrangements reflect a zero-compromise approach to security and crowd management, showcasing the government's preparedness for high-profile national events.

