Bihar: Upendra Kushwaha denies split in RLM amid dissent reports

Patna, Dec 26 Amid reports of internal dissent within the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) following the Bihar Assembly elections, party supremo and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha on Friday categorically denied any possibility of a split in the party.

Speaking to journalists in Rohtas district, Kushwaha dismissed speculation of internal discord and rejected reports suggesting a rift within the RLM.

Reacting sharply to queries about a possible division in the party, he said there was no question of any split and accused sections of the media of raising baseless issues.

“You have just arrived and started asking such questions. You people don’t even have valid questions. What kind of question is this?” Kushwaha remarked.

He added that if there were any genuine issues within the party, they would be addressed appropriately.

Notably, two days earlier, when questioned about the absence of three RLM MLAs at a Litti Chokha feast organised by the party in Patna, Kushwaha had brushed aside the issue, stating that it was not worth discussing.

Once again, he reiterated that talk of a split or dissatisfaction among MLAs was unnecessary and misleading.

Kushwaha made the remarks while interacting with local residents during a programme at the Sasaram council, marking his first response to the media since reports of internal dissent surfaced.

It may be mentioned that reports of dissatisfaction among three RLM MLAs have been circulating for several days.

In addition, dozens of party workers have resigned in recent weeks, further fuelling speculation that the party could be heading towards a split.

Political observers point out that the reported resentment began after Kushwaha’s wife, Snehlata, was given a ticket from the Sasaram Assembly constituency, which she won.

The discontent is said to have deepened after his son, Deepak Prakash, was made a minister, following which a series of resignations began within the party.

In an apparent effort to project unity, Kushwaha organised a Litti Chokha feast in Patna.

However, three of the party's four MLAs did not attend the event. Apart from Snehlata, the MLAs who skipped the gathering were Rameshwar Mahto, Alok Kumar and Madhav Anand.

These leaders were later seen sharing the stage with BJP leader Nitin Nabin, further intensifying speculation of a possible political realignment.

With reports of growing proximity between disgruntled RLM leaders and the BJP, the resignation wave within the Rashtriya Lok Morcha continues, even as Upendra Kushwaha maintains that his party remains united.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor