Bihar: Upendra Kushwaha seeks public support for strict enforcement of liquor ban

Patna, Oct 18 Rajya Sabha MP and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha on Friday sought public cooperation for strict enforcement of the liquor prohibition law in Bihar after the hooch tragedy in the state claimed 25 lives.

Talking to media persons in Patna, Kushwaha stressed that public cooperation is essential for successful implementation of the liquor prohibition law.

He expressed deep sorrow over deaths due to the hooch tragedy in the state and addressed concerns about the effectiveness of the liquor ban.

When asked whether the liquor prohibition law needs to be amended, Kushwaha said changing the law is not the solution.

"There is a law against murder across the world. It is implemented in every state in the country. Can any state in our country say that as murder cases continue to be reported, hence the law should be amended or removed? Similarly, the liquor prohibition act enforced in Bihar, aimed to create a healthier society, but it requires more effective enforcement,” Kushwaha said.

He reiterated that consuming alcohol is harmful to health, whether the damage is immediate due to the consumption of spurious liquor, or gradual due to alcohol-related diseases.

His remarks underscore the importance of collective efforts between the government and citizens to make the prohibition law work effectively in Bihar.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha assured strict action against the guilty in the hooch tragedy.

"The state authorities are actively investigating the incident to identify and expose the mafias behind the distribution of spurious liquor. The culprits would not be allowed to roam freely, and their identities would be revealed soon," he said.

In response to Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, who criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the "failure" of the liquor ban, Vijay Sinha accused the RJD of indirectly encouraging liquor traders in the state

He pointed out a hooch tragedy in Saran during Yadav's tenure as Deputy Chief Minister one and half years ago, questioning why the latter had not visited the affected area.

"During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Yadav had given a party ticket to a known liquor trader from Gopalganj," Deputy CM Sinha said.

Bihar has had a state-wide alcohol ban in place since April 2016, but incidents of spurious liquor-related deaths continue to be reported.

