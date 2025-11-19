Bihar verdict 2025: More than 71 pc winners cross 80,000 votes mark

Patna, Nov 19 The recent general election to the state Legislative Assembly of Bihar in 2025 has concluded, revealing a striking trend in voter mobilisation and candidate performance in which more than 71 per cent of BJP and JDU candidates received more than 80,000 votes.

The figures suggest an intensifying political landscape where securing a seat often demands a substantial mandate, with nearly 40 per cent of all winning candidates polling 80,000 votes or more.

A total of 243 seats were contested. The two largest winners, the BJP and JD(U), secured 89 and 85 seats, respectively, combining for a dominant 174-seat majority.

The BJP displayed significant strength at the upper end of the voting spectrum, with 25 of its winners securing between 100,000 and 109,999 votes, and another 21 winners crossing the 90,000-vote mark.

Notably, one BJP candidate even surpassed 140,000 votes.

The JD(U) also showed robust mobilisation, with 25 of its winners polling between 90000-99999 votes and the other 25 between 100,000 and 109,999 votes.

In comparison, the RJD secured 25 seats, with a modest number of winners in the highest brackets, four candidates polling 110,000 and 119,999 votes.

The LJP(RV) won 19 seats, with six of its winners in the bracket of 900,00 and 999,99 votes.

The overall distribution of winners shows the battle for Bihar is increasingly fought on the ground with massive vote totals.

A significant portion of winning candidates across all parties - 63 winners - polled between 100,000 and 109,999 votes, underscoring the high threshold for victory in the 2025 election.

