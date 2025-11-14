New Delhi, Nov 14 The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised for a sweeping victory in Bihar on Friday, leading in 202 seats according to the latest trends, while the Mahagathbandhan—including the Indian National Congress (INC), RJD, and smaller allies—was trailing with just 34 seats.

Analysts and BJP strategists interpret the massive gap as a sign of voter dissatisfaction with the INC’s perceived ideological shift and “appeasement-driven politics.”

On Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary, observers and BJP strategists noted that many long-time Congress workers appeared disillusioned, citing a move away from the party’s earlier ideology towards what has been described as a combination of Maoist influence and Muslim appeasement—sometimes referred to in political commentary as the “Muslim League Maowadi Congress.”

This narrative echoes broader debates about the Congress’ recent track record. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously slammed Congress for institutional decisions, citing transfers of properties to the Waqf Board before the party left office in 2014 as examples of alleged appeasement at the expense of secular principles.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also highlighted earlier remarks by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who controversially equated the Congress with the Muslim community during the Jubilee Hills bypoll, claiming such positions could divide society along religious lines.

Political analysts point to several flashpoints in Karnataka, Telangana, and other states, arguing that welfare promises targeted at specific communities, challenges to laws concerning religious institutions, and statements on demographic politics have collectively reinforced voter perceptions of identity-focused strategies.

Other contentious issues, including the handling of triple talaq, the Citizenship Amendment Act, and communal incidents, have been cited in public discourse as examples of selective intervention. Analysts suggest these trends may have contributed to a shift away from broad-based politics towards narrower, identity-centric platforms, shaping the electoral outcome in Bihar.

