Bihar: Vice-President pays tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan in his ancestral village Sitab Diara

Patna, Oct 11 Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his 123rd birth anniversary at Sitab Diara, the legendary leader’s ancestral village in Bihar’s Saran district.

Radhakrishnan undertook a day-long visit to Bihar, during which he paid floral tributes at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Memorial, and visited the Lok Nayak Smriti Bhavan and Prabhavati Library in Sitab Diara.

Upon his arrival at Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna, the Vice-President was received by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and senior state officials.

Addressing a public gathering at Sitab Diara, Radhakrishnan described it as an honour to stand on the sacred soil of the birthplace of one of India’s tallest leaders — a true people’s hero and tireless crusader for justice and democracy.

“This day is not just to pay tribute to a great leader but to celebrate an ideal that placed the nation above self, values above power, and people above politics,” the Vice-President said.

Radhakrishnan hailed Jayaprakash Narayan’s role as the conscience keeper of Indian democracy, noting that from the freedom struggle to his call for Sampoorna Kranti (Total Revolution), his life exemplified moral courage, simplicity, and sacrifice.

He observed that Lok Nayak had no desire for power, having declined the highest offices offered to him.

“His strength came from moral authority, not political ambition,” Radhakrishnan added, recalling JP’s belief that his mission was not the capture of power but ensuring the people’s control over it.

The Vice-President also highlighted JP’s pivotal role in the Bhoodan Movement, which inspired communities to rise above self-interest and work for the collective good.

Recounting his own connection with the Total Revolution Movement, Radhakrishnan said it was a personal privilege to have been part of it as a 19-year-old District General Secretary in Coimbatore, inspired by Lok Nayak’s ideals.

He also paid tribute to Prabhavati Devi, JP’s wife, for her selfless dedication to India’s freedom movement.

Describing Jayaprakash Narayan as a champion of people’s empowerment who placed Lok Shakti above Rajya Shakti, the Vice-President said India’s democratic strength today rests on the same principles of transparency, accountability, public service, and moral courage that JP upheld.

“As India moves towards Viksit Bharat at 2047, it is essential to imbibe Lok Nayak’s ideals to build a vibrant, inclusive, and value-driven nation,” Radhakrishnan emphasised.

Concluding his address, the Vice-President said Bihar has given India one of its noblest sons and called upon citizens to renew their commitment to truth, justice, non-violence, and people’s power, values that Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan stood for throughout his life.

