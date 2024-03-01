Bihar: Videographer Fatally Shot after Camera Battery Dies at Birthday Party

Late Wednesday night, a 22-year-old videographer tragically lost his life after being shot in the mouth. The incident occurred at Makhnaha village under Baheri police station in Darbhanga district. The young man had been hired to record a birthday party, but unfortunately, his camera's battery died midway through the celebration.

The deceased has identified as Sushil Kumar Sahni, a resident of the same village. He died during treatment at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).TIMES OF INDIA: According to police, Sushil was hired by one Rakesh Sahni, a co-villager, for videography of his daughter's birthday. However, the videography was interrupted after Sushil's camera's battery got discharged in the middle of the birthday celebration. Furious over this, Rakesh (the accused) first abused him and then pumped a bullet into his mouth. Rakesh and his friends took Sushil to the DMCH, but left him at the hospital gate and ran away. Hospital staff rushed him to the emergency ward where he died during treatment.