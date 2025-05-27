Bihar: Vigilance intensifies crackdown, 34 public servants booked in five months

Patna, May 27 The Bihar government has intensified its campaign against corruption, with a notable surge in vigilance action taken against public servants across the state.

The Vigilance Bureau has launched a relentless drive, resulting in 34 public servants being booked in just the first 150 days of this year.

According to official figures, 27 of these officials were caught red-handed while accepting bribes, with Rs 12.46 lakh recovered from trap operations.

In addition, four were booked under Disproportionate Assets (DA) cases, and three officials were prosecuted for misuse of their official position.

The trap cases alone have already exceeded 2020's entire yearly count of 22, with 27 traps conducted till May 2025.

“The majority of those caught in traps include police officers (sub-inspectors and lower ranks), revenue officials, and executive engineers, indicating widespread corruption across critical public services,” said a senior officer of the state vigilance.

“The increased success of the Vigilance Bureau has been partly attributed to the streamlined complaint system. Citizens can now file complaints through a dedicated helpline and by submitting written complaints in a complaint box placed at the Bureau's main gate,” he said.

Each complaint is reviewed, and the complainant is contacted before a thorough investigation is launched.

“The swiftness of prosecution is also being emphasised. Most of those caught in trap operations have already been produced in Vigilance Court and sent to jail,” he said.

