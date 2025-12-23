Bihar vigilance traps officer while taking Rs 40,000 bribe in Siwan

Patna, Dec 23 A sub-inspector posted in Siwan district was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 on Tuesday by the Bihar Vigilance Department as part of its ongoing anti-corruption drive.

The arrested officer has been identified as Kanhaiya Kumar Singh, who was posted at the Siswan police station.

The case is linked to a land dispute incident reported on December 18, during which a fight broke out between two parties.

A case was registered at Siswan police station as Case No. 309, and its investigation was assigned to SI Kanhaiya Kumar Singh.

According to the complaint, the investigating officer demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 from Sunil Kumar in exchange for removing the name of Sunil’s sister from the case diary.

When Sunil Kumar refused to pay, the officer allegedly threatened to falsely implicate him in the case.

Disturbed by the pressure and threats, Sunil Kumar approached the Vigilance Department in Patna and lodged a formal complaint.

After receiving the complaint, the Vigilance Department conducted a confidential verification, which confirmed the allegations.

Subsequently, Vigilance Case No. 170/25 was registered, and a special team was constituted.

The operation was led by Vigilance DSP Viplav Kumar, and a detailed strategy was prepared.

The exchange of the bribe money was fixed at Bablu Tea Stall, Maharana Chowk, under the Siswan police station area.

As soon as SI Kanhaiya Kumar Singh accepted the Rs 40,000 bribe from the complainant, the Vigilance team, already stationed nearby, caught him red-handed. The bribe amount was recovered on the spot.

“The accused sub-inspector was apprehended immediately after accepting the bribe money. The amount has been recovered,” said Viplav Kumar, DSP, Vigilance Department.

Following the arrest, the accused officer was taken to Patna for intensive interrogation.

Sources say that Vigilance officials are also investigating whether the officer was involved in similar corruption cases earlier and whether any middlemen or other police personnel were involved.

The Vigilance Department has reiterated that its drive against corruption will continue unabated.

Officials have made it clear that no government servant accepting bribes will be spared, regardless of rank or position.

The incident has created a stir within the Siwan police department.

