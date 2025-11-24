Bihar: Vijay Sinha vows strong action against mafia after taking charge of revenue and land reforms dept

Patna, Nov 24 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Monday assumed charge of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department, announcing a tough, statewide crackdown on land-related irregularities and mafia activities.

After taking charge, Sinha held a meeting with top officials and directed them to intensify action against land-grabbing networks, illegal occupations, document forgery and middlemen operating in the sector.

The minister made it clear that the department would now work with zero tolerance towards any form of land-related wrongdoing.

“I warn all land mafias—if you are involved in any illegal activity, stop immediately. Strict action will begin now,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister noted that he had briefly overseen this department earlier as well, which gave him insight into safeguarding government land and the rights of the people of Bihar.

He said the government will now focus on comprehensive reforms—from the field level to the state headquarters.

Sinha added that Bihar has long suffered from three major criminal networks—the sand mafia, the liquor mafia and subsequently the land mafia.

“Just as reforms have taken place in the mining department, we will also act against the white-collar individuals who patronise crime and protect land mafias,” he said.

Among priorities, he said, will be ensuring relief and support for small and marginal farmers by speeding up land mutation, challan orders and other land-related processes.

Sinha stressed the need to bring complete transparency to zonal offices, which form the backbone of the department’s day-to-day functioning.

To ensure direct communication with citizens, Sinha announced that a statewide zonal inspection campaign will soon be launched so that people’s grievances can be heard and addressed on the spot.

Earlier, senior NDA leader Bijendra Yadav, along with two other ministers, Sanjay Singh Tiger and Surendra Mehta, took charge of their respective departments on Monday, two days after the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar’s new cabinet.

