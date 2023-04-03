Bihar Violence: Assembly adjourned till 2 pm; BJP MLAs stage protest

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 3 : Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLAs on Monday staged a protest outside Bihar Assembly against the State government over the violence that took place in various districts during Ram Navami celebrations.

BJP MLAs were seen raising slogans anti-government slogans and demanded that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should step down and condemn the violence.

Security has been increased following clashes on March 31 in Nalanda in Biharsharif and Sasaram in Rohtas in the State.

Earlier today the Bihar Assembly was adjourned till 2 pm amidst sloganeering between members of the ruling alliance government and the opposition BJP.

Leader of the Opposition party, Bihar legislative assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha told reporters outside the assembly, "The violence that happened in Sasaram and Nalanda have happened in the past as well. Why doesn't the government deploy enough security personnel? Why does it have to wait till the matter becomes worse? This is the 21st century and the country will not work on the basis of appeasement politics."

Meanwhile, Nalanda District Magistrate, Shashank Shubhankar said that a peace committee has been formed in every ward and a meeting of the peace committee will be held following which they will take out a march.

"The situation is normal in the city. Shops are also being opened. A peace committee was formed in every ward. Today also there will be a meeting of the peace committee and a march will be held... Over 130 people have been arrested so far," said the district magistrate.

Earlier on Sunday, the State government extended suspension of internet services till April 4 in the Nalanda district.

Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department of the State Chaitanya Prasad said that the step has been taken in the interest of maintenance of public order in the exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

Meanwhile, a total of 10 compes of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been sent to Bihar. Of these 10 compes (carrying approximately 1,000 personnel) includes four from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) one from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the rest from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), according to sources.

The state home department in a statement on Sunday said that the move has come after the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police Nalanda reported "misinformation".

"As per available inputs, and as reported by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police Nalanda, it is reasonably apprehended that some anti-social element in Nalanda District may still use internet medium to transmit objectionable content in order to spread rumour and disaffection amongst public at large with a view to incite them to commit various offences against communal harmony and cause damage to life and property and disturb peace and tranquillity," the official said, adding that all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) will be suspended till April 4 (21:oo hrs).

"All Internet Service Providers (ISPs) that any messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any subject or any pictorial content through the following social networking sites or application shall not be transmitted in Nalanda District from April 2 to April 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor