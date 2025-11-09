Bihar Violence: Crowd Sets Police Vehicle on Fire After Rumours of Bike Rider’s Death in Gopalganj

A police vehicle was set ablaze in Gopalganj following an accident involving three youths on a motorcycle. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Avdhesh Dixit, the incident occurred between 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm when the bike riders encountered a speeding Scorpio approaching from the opposite direction. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the riders lost balance and met with an accident, sustaining injuries. They were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. However, shortly after, rumours began circulating that one of the injured individuals had died, which sparked anger among locals gathered at the scene.

As the misinformation spread quickly, the crowd grew agitated and set a police vehicle on fire. SP Dixit stated that those involved in the act of arson will be identified and strict action will be taken. He added that the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, and it has not yet been confirmed which vehicle was directly responsible. To manage the situation and disperse the crowd, police used tear gas. The SP further mentioned that the situation has now been brought under control, and some individuals have been taken into custody.

#WATCH | Gopalganj, Bihar: On police vehicle set on fire, Gopalganj's SP Avdhesh Dixit said, "Around 6:30-7:00 pm, three boys were going on a bike. A police vehicle was also passing by. A Scorpio came speeding from the front. While trying to avoid the Scorpio, the bike riders met… pic.twitter.com/TY6cACo5ao — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2025

Also Read: Andhra Minister Lokesh urges Bihar to give another term to NDA for continued development

SP Avdhesh Dixit told ANI, "Around 6:30-7:00 pm, three boys were going on a bike. A police vehicle was also passing by. A Scorpio came speeding from the front. While trying to avoid the Scorpio, the bike riders met with an accident. They got injured and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Shortly after the incident, rumours spread at the scene that the bike rider had died. This enraged the crowd present at the scene, who then set the police vehicle on fire... Those responsible for this mischief will be identified, and action will be taken against them. It is not yet clear which vehicle caused the accident. An investigation will determine how the accident occurred. To disperse the crowd, we also used tear gas. The situation at the scene is normal. Some people have been detained..."