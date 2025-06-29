Bihar: VIP extends support to anti-Waqf Act rally in Patna, Mukesh Sahani attacks BJP

Patna, June 29 The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on Sunday extended its support to the rally organised against the Waqf Act at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, reiterating its opposition to the law while aligning with the movement for the protection of minority rights.

VIP national president and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani stated: “Just as a fish cannot live without water, the Waqf Board is essential for Muslims.”

He accused the BJP of attempting to snatch the rights of the poor, Dalits, backward classes, and minorities and alleged that the government intends to loot places of worship and Muslim heritage under the guise of the Waqf Act.

Describing the Gandhi Maidan rally as just the beginning, Sahani said: “This government intends to snatch the rights of Dalits, backward classes, and minorities. This is why the BJP keeps trying to change the Constitution. Our party has opposed the Waqf Act from the beginning and will continue to stand against it. The government will have to withdraw this law.”

Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav also echoed his view over the Waqf Act and alleged that the BJP is conspiring against the people of the Muslim community.

The rally at Gandhi Maidan comes amid growing opposition from various parties and community organisations against the Waqf Act, with leaders alleging that it undermines the rights of the Muslim community and threatens their religious heritage.

The event also saw participation from Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Salman Khurshid, VIP leaders including Mohammad Nurul Hoda, Iftikhar Ahmed, Arjun Sahani, Premananda Beldar, national spokesperson Dev Jyoti, Sunil Nishad and other leaders.

The “Waqf Bachao-Samvidhan Bachao” rally comes amid heightened political tensions in Bihar, with voter list revisions and concerns among minority communities regarding the protection of Waqf properties and constitutional rights ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

