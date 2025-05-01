Bihar Weather Update: Hailstorm and Heavy Rainfall Lash Patna; IMD Issues Red Alert for These Districts

In many parts of Bihar, including Patna, the weather took a sudden turn on Thursday morning, May 1. While it remained sunny and dry throughout the day on Wednesday, but today saw a complete change. Thick black clouds covered the sky and shortly afterward, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds began. The downpour was so intense that several roads were waterlogged within a short period. Hailstones also reported in some areas of the capital city, raising concerns about damage to crops. The India Meteorological Department (IMD)Patna issued a red alert for some parts of Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Bhojpur, predicting severe thunderstorm and lightning with gusty wind up to 50-60 kmph within the next two to three hours.

IMD in Patna had predicted that this weather is likely to continue in the capital from 5 AM to 8 PM. Over the next three hours, moderate thundershowers with winds of 40–50 kmph are expected in many districts of Bihar, including Bhojpur, Gopalganj, Saran, Sheikhpura, Siwan and Vaishali.

Hailstorm in Patna

Bihar: Patna witnessed sudden weather changes with strong winds, heavy rain, and hailstorm on May 1. The Meteorological Department had predicted such conditions. The downpour caused waterlogging in several areas and disrupted electricity supply in the state capital pic.twitter.com/rE1l5d5Tqt — IANS (@ians_india) May 1, 2025

Since early Thursday morning, Patna and nearby districts have been experiencing continuous rain and strong winds. The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning that the situation could persist until 8 PM. The city is currently under dense cloud cover, with intermittent rainfall in various areas. Alerts have also been issued for thunderstorms in rural regions, and villagers have been advised to take precautions and remain indoors.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Services to Run on Holiday Schedule on Maharashtra Day 2025, Some Likely to Be Suspended or Short-Terminated.

The adverse weather has also impacted districts like Nalanda, Nawada, Bhojpur, Gaya, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Jamui, Samastipur, and Vaishali, with continued rainfall likely over the next few hours. Winds are expected to blow at speeds of 40–50 kmph.

Heavy Rainfall in Patna

Patna, Bihar: Rain and unstable weather conditions have been affecting several districts of Bihar, including continuous rainfall in Patna since morning pic.twitter.com/mJT4FnH3Q4 — IANS (@ians_india) May 1, 2025

As per the IMD, Today, light rain and thunderstorms may occur in Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Sheikhpura, Patna, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Arwal, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Madhepura, Purnea, Katihar, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Munger, Banka, and Jamui. Wind speeds during this time may reach up to 50 kmph. While some areas may see brief periods of sunshine, the skies will mostly remain cloudy.