Bihar: Wife kills husband, buries body in house garden

Patna, Oct 18 A woman in Bihar's Bhojpur district has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband with the help of a youth with whom she was in an extra-marital affair, and then burying the body in the house garden to avoid any suspicion, the police said on Wednesday.

The woman, however, claimed that her husband committed suicide by hanging himself in a fit of rage following a heated argument between them.

The police have registered an FIR against the wife -- Neha Kumari -- and arrested her. She confessed that she along with a youth of the neighbouring house buried the dead body of her husband Mithun Giri (24) in an open space inside the house and also planted the saplings of flowers to avoid suspicion but she did not confess that she killed her husband.

The accused said that she had a quarrel with her husband on Monday evening and he, in the fit of rage, hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

“We have recovered the dead body and sent it to Sadar hospital for the postmortem. The victim was bleeding from ears. Wounds were also found on his body and neck. We have arrested the wife following the statement given by the victim's father,” said Pradeep Kumar Bhaskar, SHO of Tarari police station.

Mithun’s father -- Kamlesh Giri -- had suspected something wrong and hence lodged a complaint against Neha Kumari.

The accused had also poured salt on the dead body in order to dispose it of quickly.

Mithun was a driver by profession in Gurugram.

Neha had gone to her maternal house and stayed there and Mithun also went there to bring her home.

The police said that Neha has an extra marital affair with a youth of the village and Mithun found him in an objectionable position on Monday.

