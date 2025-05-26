Bihar: Wife murders husband in Gopalganj, two arrested

Patna, May 26 With the help of her lover, a woman allegedly murdered her husband in his sleep by slitting his throat in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, an official said on Monday.

Such a shocking incident occurred in Batardeh Tola Kathari Bari village under Barauli police station limits on Saturday night.

The deceased, named Dhruv Prasad, returned home from Punjab just two days ago.

Following an investigation, the Gopalganj police arrested Dhruv's wife Kiran Devi and her brother-in-law Vikesh Kumar. Both have confessed to being involved in the brutal murder during police interrogation.

According to Ramu Prasad, the victim's father, his son Dhruv returned home on May 21. On the night of May 24, Dhruv was allegedly attacked while he was asleep. The accused slit the throat of Dhruv using a sword.

The father stated in his complaint that Kiran Devi had been in an illicit relationship with Vikesh Kumar for nearly two years.

Despite repeated efforts by the family to stop the illicit relationship, both individuals continued defying family warnings.

The motive, according to the police, appears to stem from a dispute between Dhruv and his wife after he confronted her about the affair.

SDPO Rajesh Kumar confirmed the swift action in the case.

"Based on technical evidence and family statements, we arrested the two accused within six hours of the FIR being filed. Kiran Devi and Vikesh Kumar conspired to murder Dhruv due to ongoing tensions regarding their relationship," Kumar said.

An FSL team has been deployed to gather forensic evidence as the investigation progresses.

Further charges may be filed based on Dhruv's medical condition and the final forensic reports.

The FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of murder and criminal conspiracy against Kiran Devi and Vikesh Kumar. We have recovered the weapon which was used in the commission of the crime. Further investigation is on,” Kumar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor