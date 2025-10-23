‘Bihar will not forget jungle raj for 100 years’: PM Modi slams INDIA Bloc

Patna, Oct 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the opposition in Bihar, asserting that the people of the state will not forget the era of Jungle Raj for the next 100 years.

He said that no matter how much the opposition tries to conceal its past mistakes, the people will never forgive them.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came on the day the Grand Alliance announced Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election.

PM Modi termed the opposition grouping not as a “Mahagathbandhan” but a “Lathbandhan” (stick alliance), saying that almost all its prominent leaders - from Delhi to Bihar - are out on bail.

Addressing BJP workers during the “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Yuva Samvad” program via audio conferencing, the Prime Minister urged them to remind Bihar’s youth of the dark days of Jungle Raj.

“Gather the youth at every booth and invite elders from the area to share stories of the atrocities committed during that era. The people of Bihar must never forget those days,” PM Modi said.

Highlighting the progress made under the NDA, the Prime Minister said that Bihar is witnessing rapid development today due to stable governments at both the Centre and the state.

“Hospitals are being built, schools are being constructed, and new railway lines are being laid. This progress is a result of stability and good governance,” he said.

PM Modi added that the youth of Bihar are now confident and optimistic about the state’s future, saying that Bihar has gained momentum under the NDA.

“This election will write a new chapter in Bihar’s history, with the youth playing a decisive role,” he said, urging them to go door-to-door and encourage voter participation.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that a new era of women’s empowerment will begin in Bihar on November 14, when the BJP-led NDA is voted back to power.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor