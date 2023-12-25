Bihar witnessing ‘Jungle Raj’, claims Giriraj Singh

Patna, Dec 25 After a sub-inspector of Bihar Police was shot-at by robbers, Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that Bihar is witnessing ‘Jungle Raj Part II’.

“The law and order situation in Bihar is at the lowest ebb. No one including the police is feeling safe. An SI shot while another was killed by liquor mafia in Begusarai. A student was killed in Sheikhpura. If the police is not safe in the state then how can we expect common people to feel safe,” Singh said.

He said that due to the frequent crimes in Bihar, it looks like Nitish Kumar is running the ‘Jungle Raj Part II’ government in Bihar.

“Nitish Kumar should make a statement on the rising crime incidents in Bihar,” Singh said.

Earlier on Sunday night, a sub-inspector Phulan Ram was shot-at by a gang of seven robbers in Patna’s Beur area. The robbers were involved in stealing batteries from a telecom tower when the police team reached there, the robbers opened fire injuring Phulan Ram.

The police team managed to nab three of the robbers while four others managed to flee from the crime scene.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor