Bihar: Woman gang raped near railway station in Gopalganj

Patna, April 28 In a shocking incident, a woman was gang-raped by three men near Sasamusa railway station under the Kuchaykot police station area of Gopalganj district on Monday.

The police said that the incident took place around 5 AM when the woman, who had been staying at her father’s house in Shyampur village to help with his medical treatment, was returning to Uttar Pradesh.

While she was waiting for her train at Sasamusa station, she went to a nearby hand pump to fetch water. It was there that three unidentified men allegedly approached and gagged her mouth.

They took her near the railway station and gang-raped her one by one. After committing the crime, they fled from the spot, leaving the victim at the crime scene.

Following the incident, the distressed woman returned to her paralysed father and narrated the ordeal.

Local residents, upon learning about the incident, immediately informed the police.

Acting swiftly, the police reached the spot, conducted a medical examination of the victim which confirmed gang rape, and registered an FIR under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) in Kuchaykot police station based on her statement.

The victim also described the description of the three accused. So far, one accused has been arrested and identified as Abhishek Bind, a resident of Kuchaykot.

The arrested youth is currently being interrogated, while continuous raids are being conducted to apprehend the remaining two suspects.

Confirming the developments, Pranjal, Sadar SDPO, said: "Action is being taken by recording the statement of the victim. One youth has been arrested. The other accused will also be arrested soon."

