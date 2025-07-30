Bihar: Woman moves court over bribe charges in Panchayat Secretary-MLA case

Patna, July 30 The ongoing controversy between RJD MLA Bhai Virendra and Panchayat Secretary, Sandeep Kumar, has taken a dramatic turn after a woman named Pinky Devi, who had earlier alleged bribery, moved the Danapur sub-divisional court seeking justice and a death certificate for her late husband.

Pinky Devi, who lost her husband recently, appeared before the court in Danapur and appealed to the judge, saying she desperately needs her husband's death certificate to get her child admitted to school.

She alleged that despite repeated requests, the Panchayat Secretary refused to issue the certificate without a bribe.

“He first demanded Rs 1,500, and I somehow paid Rs 500. When I went again, he asked for more money and said the valid application period had expired. He told me bluntly that this money had to be paid to people above, and I should go wherever I want,” Pinky told reporters outside the court.

She claimed that when she explained her helpless financial condition, she was allegedly pushed and insulted.

“I need the death certificate for everything now - especially to get my child admitted to school. If the Panchayat can’t help, I believe the court will,” she added emotionally.

After refusal by the Panchayat Secretary, Pinky Devi approached local MLA Bhai Virendra for help. When he contacted Kumar over the phone to get the job done, there was a verbal duel arose between Bhai Virendra and Sandeep Kumar.

The matter escalated when Bhai Virendra used some harsh words to Sandeep Kumar. He also alleged that Kumar did not follow the protocol while talking to an MLA of the area.

Pinky Devi expressed her dismay at being dragged into the controversy between the two officials.

“I went to the MLA only because the Panchayat Secretary didn’t help me. I am already devastated by my husband’s death. I never wanted to get caught up in any controversy,” she said.

The controversy erupted when Sandeep Kumar, the Panchayat Secretary, lodged a complaint at the SC/ST police station in Patna, alleging that MLA Bhai Virendra had threatened him over a phone call.

The MLA has denied the allegations.

