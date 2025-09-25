Bihar: Women in Bagaha happy as they will get first installment of Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

Bagaha, Sep 25 A wave of joy has swept across Bihar’s Bagaha region as thousands of women gear up to receive the first installment of Rs 10,000 under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, set to be released on Friday.

This landmark initiative, aimed at empowering women through self-employment, is expected to benefit over 7.5 million women across the state.

A joint initiative by the Central government and the Nitish Kumar-led state government, the scheme provides financial assistance to one eligible woman per family to promote entrepreneurship and economic independence. The funds will be directly transferred to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), ensuring transparency and efficiency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the scheme virtually, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will attend the event as the chief guest. Celebratory events are scheduled across multiple districts to mark the occasion.

Speaking to IANS, local women in Bagaha expressed their excitement and gratitude for the initiative.

Priyanka Devi, a beneficiary, said: "I am feeling really good. Women are gaining the courage to start their own businesses. We won’t have to rely on others anymore."

Meena Devi, another resident, said: "I want to thank the government. This scheme brings happiness. Many women are planning to start small ventures, and it will truly help us become self-reliant."

Preeti Kumari said: "There is a wave of happiness among women. This initiative will not only empower us financially but also give us confidence and dignity."

The scale of the initiative is massive. With Rs 7,500 crore being distributed across the state, approximately 1.1 million women from both urban and rural areas will benefit in the initial phase. The money can be used to start or expand businesses in farming, animal husbandry, tailoring, handicrafts, weaving, and other micro-enterprises.

The scheme is aimed at making women self-reliant, ultimately empowering their families. Later, women whose employment is assessed and found to be doing well will be provided financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh.

