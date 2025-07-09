Bihar: Women in Sheikhpura become 'Aatmanirbhar' through Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

Sheikhpura, July 9 The women in Bihar's Sheikhpura are becoming self-reliant with the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) launched by the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

The Union government's effort is to make women self-reliant by strengthening them economically.

A beneficiary of PMMSY scheme from Kamani village, Rajmani Devi, said: "She had applied for this scheme after getting information about Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). This scheme is very good, I have become self-reliant by taking advantage of this scheme."

She earns her livelihood by farming fish in a pond spread over one bigha.

She told that she sends fishes to other states outside Bihar as well.

She has also got exemption under this scheme from the Union government.

Beneficiary Rajmani Devi said that her husband had died in 1988, after which she somehow raised her children and had to face many problems during this period.

"After getting information about this scheme, I applied for this scheme and am getting benefits now. I also appeal to people to take advantage of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana."

Another beneficiary said that Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is a great welfare scheme for unemployed people.

If the beneficiaries of this scheme work hard, they can earn good profits and live a better life.

Earlier, the yield on the vacant land was not good.

In such a situation, by growing ponds in that land and engaging in fish farming, employment is being generated as women have become self-reliant.

For this, he has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

District Fisheries Officer Ashish Kumar said that more than 100 farmers are getting employment by joining the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) in the district. This scheme has increased fish farming.

People are getting employment directly and indirectly through this scheme.

The scheme "Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)" was launched by the Department of Fisheries; Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying; to bring about ecologically healthy, economically viable, and socially inclusive development of the fisheries sector of India.

PMMSY shall bring about Blue Revolution through sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector in India at a total investment of ₹ 20,050 crore for holistic development of the fisheries sector including the welfare of fishers. PMMSY is implemented in all the States and Union Territories for a period of five years from FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25. In the Union Budget 2023-24, a new sub-scheme under the PMMSY has been announced with an investment of Rs.6,000 crore to enable activities of fish vendors, fishermen, and micro and small enterprises for improving value chain efficiencies and expanding the market.

